Kanye West changes his name at Los Angeles court

Last updated at 11:09
Kanye West has legally changed his name and it's a lot shorter now.

Ye is now his legal name after a court in Los Angeles approved the change.

Pronounced "Yay", the rapper dropped his full name - Kanye Omari West - in favour of his long-time nickname.

The 44-year-old first announced his plans to change his name to Ye back in 2018 when he tweeted: "Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is one of the best selling rappers in the world, with dozens of number one hits and albums.

Explaining his decision to change his name in a podcast, he rapper said: "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you.

"So, I'm you. And I'm us. It's us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused - everything.

"It's more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings."

