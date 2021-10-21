Check out the house that was floated to a new location

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the house that moved across the water! (Pictures courtesy of Keith Goodyear)

Moving house often sees people relocate from one part of a country or the world to another, but have you even seen a family take their home with them?

Well, that's exactly what one couple from the Canadian province of Newfoundland did!

Daniele Penney had her eye on what she believed to be her dream home for a very long time.

"It was the little green house on the point that I loved," she told CBC. "I talked about it to my friends, my family. Everybody knew that my heart always belonged to this house."

However, Daniele's hopes of her perfect house becoming her own were almost lost after she discovered the owners were planning to tear it down and build a brand new one in its place.

Determined not to see her dream home destroyed, Daniele and her partner Kirk offered to move the house to a nearby location on the waterfront.

However, it was never going to be an easy task. In fact, after deciding it'd be too tricky to transport the house by land, the couple ended up moving the property across a one kilometre stretch of water - that's roughly the same length as a football pitch!

Keith Goodyear The house was moved across a one kilometre stretch of water

Ahead of the big move, barrels were put under the house and it was also tied to a metal frame attached to lots of old tyres to help it float.

A number of small motorboats were used to help move the house to its new location, although the trip wasn't plain sailing!

The operation ended up taking an incredible eight hours in total, and while the property was being transported down the north shore in Newfoundland's Bay of Islands, one corner ended up sliding into the water.

"I really thought she was gone. I really did, when she started to tip," Daniele told CBC about the house.

"And then my boyfriend's dory [boat], it broke down, so he was in another big panic…It all happened at once. I figured that we had lost the house."

However, the unusual sight had drawn a crowd and when people in the community saw what was going on, they quickly stepped in to help with the moving efforts.

Keith Goodyear The journey wasn't free of drama, with one corner of the property sliding into the water!

"All of a sudden, there was dories coming from everywhere. The community definitely stepped up to help us get this house over," Daniele said.

The house successfully made it to its new home on the waterfront, although there was lots water in it. It'd been completely stripped before the move, meaning there was no furniture or carpeting on the inside, and holes had been drilled into the floor to let the water escape and limit any damage done to the property.

The couple are now waiting for their home to dry out before they can begin giving it a huge makeover and finally move in with their baby daughter!