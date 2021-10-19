Afghanistan: What's it like for Afghan kids in the UK?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. British Afghan kids have their say on what's been happening

In August of this year millions of Afghan people fled their country, hoping to find somewhere to start a new life after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Around 2.2 million left for neighbouring countries while 3.5 million people were forced to flee their homes within Afghanistan's borders.

The UK government agreed to allow up to 20,000 Afghan people to travel and start new lives in the UK over the next few years, with 5,000 Afghans able to travel this year.

Many of the families that have arrived in the UK have been living in hotels until they can find them more permanent places to live, meanwhile lots of donations have also been given to try and help.

But many are worried about the families they have left behind and what life is like for them under Taliban rule.

This is also a big concern for British Afghans, many of whom have spent their whole lives in the UK but who have relatives living in Afghanistan.

Ricky went to meet some of them to find out what the past few months have been like.

Sana, 11 said: "[Afghanistan] is very important to me because that's were my relatives were born. I don't want to see them sad."

Reuters

Twelve-year-old Fatima said: "Both of my parents are from Afghanistan and I have a lot of family there. I have visited Afghanistan a few times.

"If you search [for Afghanistan] on any website there would be just wars and stuff but the real Afghanistan is different. There are beautiful mountains. Afghanistan is a very beautiful country."

Mateen, aged 10 told Newsround: "I feel bad for what's going on in my country and for my parents because I know what they're going through.

"I also feel bad for my all cousins for what the situation is for them now in Afghanistan."

Who are the Taliban?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Afghanistan: What led to the Taliban taking over?

The Taliban are a military group who used to control Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. The Taliban had strict rules on how people should behave, particularly women.

They brought in laws about how women should dress and look, women weren't allowed to work, and girls weren't able to attend school like they would be able to in other countries.

Over the past few months there have been signs this is happening again, with girls being stopped from returning to secondary schools.

The Taliban opened school doors for boys throughout the country on 18 September, but ordered girls above grade six to remain at home until further notice. The ban remains in place almost a month later

British Afghan children have told Newsround how this news has made them feel.

EPA

Fatima told Ricky: "If I was in Afghanistan I wouldn't be able to go to school. I would not have known English. It's a very bad situation and it hurts me a lot."

Sana added: "I'm devastated because our country used to be doing pretty good until the Taliban took over."

Many have also been getting reports of what is happening in Afghanistan from their relatives.

Hafsah, aged 8, said: "Sometimes my grandpa calls my mum and he tells us what's happening there."

Mateen added: "My family has been telling me the situation isn't the best right now."

Will things get better for the Afghan people?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Afghanistan: What are young people doing to support refugees?

Different charities have been doing what they can to help the transition to life in the UK run as smoothly as possible for Afghan refugees who have moved here.

Toys, books, toiletries and jackets have all been donated but charity the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association said what they need most are shoes and suitcases - to help people transport their belongings to their new homes.

Fatima said that she hopes other countries will do something to help to the people in Afghanistan, including more evacuations.

Nine-year-old Henna would like to be able to go to Afghanistan to offer direct help, saying: "I would like to go and help the doctors and be a nurse," she said.

Sana, added: "I hope that we can re-build the country and make it even better than what it was in the past. That there are no more fights and no more violence."