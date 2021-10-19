900-year-old sword found at the bottom of the sea

Reuters Once cleaned, the blade will be put on public display

You might have heard of the sword in the stone, but what about the sword in the sea?

A one-metre long sword, believed to be about 900-years-old, has been found by an amateur diver off Israel's northern coast.

It's thought to have belonged to a knight who was part of the Crusades.

The Crusades was the name given to military expeditions by Christian armies between the 11th and 13th centuries to retake control of the Holy Land, which roughly corresponds with the location of modern Israel.

The sword was found on Carmel beach in the north of Israel and has been handed over to The Israel Antiques Authority (IAA).

The site where the sword was found was first noticed in June and has since been monitored by the IAA, as it contains items of archaeological interest.

It is thought the sword, which is encrusted with marine organisms, resurfaced after the shifting of sands.

Kobi Sharvit, who heads the IAA's Marine Archaeology Unit, said the Carmel coast provided shelter for ships during storms throughout centuries of shipping activity along the coast.

The IAA's Robbery Prevention Unit Inspector Nir Distelfeld said the sword had been preserved in perfect condition, and called it 'a beautiful and rare find'.

He added: "It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armour and swords."

The IAA said that when the sword had been properly cleaned and analysed it would be put on public display.

