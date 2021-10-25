The Regenerators: Meet the young people helping you to be more sustainable!

The Regenerators aims to give you tips and inspiration on how to be more sustainable

With COP26 - the big international climate meeting - happening at the start of November, lots of people are thinking about the way they live and its impact on climate change.

Have you ever considered how eco-friendly your hobbies are?

Well, the BBC Bitesize Regenerators are a team of young people who are passionate about the planet and want to help you understand and tackle climate change.Their aim is to inspire you to make more sustainable choices and help make your community - and the planet - a greener place.

They'll be taking a look at issues including gaming, fashion and also hobbies.

Gaming

Did you know that gaming has an impact on the environment?

About 50 million tonnes of e-waste is disposed of every year globally, but only 20% is collected and recycled. The Regenerators have tips and tricks on how you can help tackle this, such as:

Sharing your devices with friends

Buying second hand

Taking care of your devices and keeping them clean

Fashion

The team also look at how to make good choices when it comes to clothes.

Fast fashion is a big problem for the environment.

And the fashion industry has a huge impact on the environment - it's the second biggest polluter behind the oil industry.

So, there are calls for people to make more sustainable choices when it comes to their clothes.

Hobbies

Big shows like festivals or sporting events can be great fun.

But going along can also damage the environment - often through things like your travel to get there and the meals you buy when you're there.

The team look at ways of being more sustainable in your choices, so you can still enjoy yourself.

'You can change the world'

The Regenerators will also feature a lot of familiar faces, such as Cel Spellman, Konnie Huq and Dr Amir Khan.

Cel said: "There are so many things that young people can do to make a difference. Young people are one of my biggest sources of inspiration, they're driving the conversation around climate but there's so much more we can all be doing. Individual actions put together can create seismic change. Young people can, and absolutely will, change the world."On 10 November, there will also be a special BBC Live Lesson, where The Regenerators will be explaining what climate change is, and what can be done about it.