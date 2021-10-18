Royal Meteorological Society: Weather Photographer of the Year competition 2021
Take a look at some of these amazing images from the Weather Photographer of the Year competition 2021
The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) has announced the winners of its Weather Photographer of the Year competition 2021! This amazing image captured by Giulio Montini won the overall prize, and shows a foggy autumn day in the town of Airuno, Italy.
Giulio Montini
17-year-old Phoenix Blue, from Kansas, was the winner of the Young Weather Photographer of the Year category, with this brilliant photo of a storm in Goddard in the US.
Phoenix Blue
This dramatic picture of a lightning storm over Cannes Bay in France won the category voted for by the public, as well as being the runner up in the main category, and was taken by Serge Zaka. Around 12,392 votes were cast for the 21 finalists from 15 countries.
Serge Zaka
This photograph taken by Christopher de Castro Comeso from Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, won the Mobile Phone category in the competition. Christopher took this picture of the Qasr Al Hosn, one of the oldest landmarks in Abu Dhabi, when the temperature dropped and captured this mysterious floating fog.
Christopher de Castro Comeso
Evgeny Borisov captured this amazing 'self portrait' using a Quadcopter at Lake Kok-Kol in Russia. He claimed the runner-up position in the main category. To capture this shot, Evgeny waited for the first snow to fall, covering the ice on the lake like a blanket, leaving areas of open water like vivid blue streaks.
Evgeny Borisov
Runner-up in the Mobile Phone category went to Susan Kyne Andrews with this beautiful snap of a double rainbow. Susan captured the picture whilst out walking her dog on the South Beach, in Greystones in Ireland. Rainbows form when sunlight reflects and refracts - or bends- as it passes through raindrops. A double rainbow happens when the sunlight is reflected twice.
Susan Kyne Andrews
14-year-old Fynn from Australia was the runner-up in the Young Photographer category with this amazing shot taken after a thunderstorm in New South Wales. Thunderstorms can happen all year round in New South Wales, however, they are most common from October to March, which is often referred to as the 'severe thunderstorm season'.