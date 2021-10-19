Harry Styles to play Thanos' brother in new Marvel film

Getty Images

Roll up, roll up, read all about it, Harry Styles is Thanos' brother.

Well not quite. But, he is going to play Thanos' brother, Eros, in an upcoming Marvel film.

Not much is known about the project yet but it's thought that Harry will line up alongside Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

And, before we ruin Endgame for you, don't read on if you haven't watched it yet.

Endgame spoiler alert!

Thanos was defeated by Thor in the final movie, so it's not known whether the next film may be a continuation of the tale or an origins story.

Eros is also known as Starfox and in Marvel comics, one of his superpowers is to make people fall in love with each other.

According to Marvel, he "possesses the ability to stimulate the pleasure centres of the brains of people within 25 feet of himself" and he "can bridge the minds of two people, causing one of them to feel the emotions and feelings of the other."

If you aren't familiar with the work of Harry Styles, where the heck have you been?

Styles shot to fame on the X Factor as part of the boyband, One Direction, and then forged his own path as a successful solo artist.

In recent years he's broken into the film industry, playing a starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oscar winning epic, Dunkirk.