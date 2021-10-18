England get stadium ban after crowd trouble at Euro 2020

Getty Images

England will have to play their next home match with no fans in the stadium following crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final.

Uefa - who govern European football matches - handed out the ban as a punishment for "the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" for the game.

The trouble happened ahead of England's first major final in 50 years, as they lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on 11 July 2021.

Before the match, ticketless fans fought with stewards and police officers and forced their way into the stadium.

The FA said: "Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this Uefa decision."

The Metropolitan Police said that 51 arrests were made connected to the final, with 26 of those made at Wembley.

Uefa also considered other elements of fan behaviour in and around the final including pitch invasions, throwing of objects, booing of the Italian national anthem and the lighting of a firework.

"We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium," added the FA.

"We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account."