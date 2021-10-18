play
No more Nigel as top baby names revealed

Last updated at 15:21
Olivia and Oliver are the most popular baby names from 2020

The top baby names for 2020 in England and Wales have been revealed.

Olivia and Oliver are still the most popular baby names overall - for the fifth year running.

New entries into the top 10 include Ivy, Rosie and Archie.

However, it's bad news for all the Nigels in the world, with not a single baby given the name in England or Wales last year.

The largest movers into the top 100 boys' names were Milo (80th) and Otis (96th) and for the girls, Maeve (94th).

Since 2010, Ivy has risen 221 places to become the sixth most popular name for girls in England and Wales in 2020.

Archie with his parents the Duke and Duchess of SussexGetty Images
The name Archie moved up the boys' list from 19th to ninth

The royal family have had a big influence on baby names, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, was born in May 2019.

The name of the Prince Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, moved up the boys' list from 19th to ninth.

