'Oldest ghost drawing' found in British Museum

An ancient Babylonian drawing of a ghost thought to be 3,500 years old has been found in the British Museum!
The artwork, pictured on a clay slate, shows a lonely ghost looking for a friend to keep him company, so he can finally be put to rest.
It was discovered in the British Museum's archives and was overlooked for many years.
But the tablet is finally getting some recognition now that its meaning has been deciphered.
Dr Irving Finkel, curator of the Middle Eastern department at the museum, said the tablet was incorrectly interpreted and ignored since it was first acquired in the 19th century.
After studying the tablet, he believes it would have been used as a guide to help send a ghost away.
In a video for the British Museum, Dr Finkel commented: "Everybody in Mesopotamia, as far as I understand it, believed in ghosts."
He said people were "rather sympathetic" towards the ghosts, because they thought that they were unhappy and needed looking after.
In this particular image, the ghost has returned to Earth because he is lonely.
To help him find peace, the drawing suggests that a companion is found for him to help bring him peace with further detailed instructions written on the back of the tablet.
Dr Finkel has long been fascinated by magic and the spirit world.
His own chess set was featured in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and served as inspiration for the enchanted chess figures at the end of the film.
