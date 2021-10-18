Newsround: Today’s top headlines and new words of the day

There's always lots of news happening, and Newsround will help keep you up to date with the bulletin and stories on the website.

But sometimes you just want a quick pick of what's going on today, why it's important and what all the words mean!

So let's get started with three things you need to know about today and find out what some of the words in the stories mean.

1. Black History Month: 'I love writing about Creole culture'

Published author Sarah has written a story about her Creole (also known as Krio) culture which came number one in a writing competition!

The seven-year-old loves her family's history and wanted other children to learn about famous Creoles who've done amazing things in the world.

She is part Creole herself and told Newsround that "writing about my culture would allow other people to learn" about her heritage.

Sarah was first inspired by Creole culture after a visit to an exhibition in London, she was fascinated by the colourful dresses she said: "I really like the printing on it and the carpet slippers".

2. Mars mission in Israeli desert will help prepare for life on Red Planet

If one day humans are going to live on Mars, we need to be prepared for the harsh conditions. So this month, six 'analogue astronauts' will be simulating life on the Red Planet by conducting a mission in a desert.

The aim is to get a better idea of what living and working on the planet will be like, and to discover and solve any problems that could arise on Mars, in a safe way, on Earth.

The mission named AMADEE-20 will last three weeks and is being hosted by D-MARS, and led by the Austrian Space Forum in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency.

It's taking place in the Negev desert, which is in the south of Israel.

3. What do we know about the new Doctor Who series?

Jodie Whittaker in this year's New Year Special: Revolution of the Daleks, what new dangers will she face this series?

Dr Who: Flux starts on 31 October, so what can we expect from the latest series?

It was confirmed in July that series 13 will be the last time Jodie Whittaker will play the Doctor.

The character is set to regenerate and a new actor will take over the role in 2022.

Before that though, there are six action packed episodes and three specials next year to enjoy.

There were some small hints about what may happen in the new series, but now the first full trailer has dropped and we've found out a little more.

New words and terms of the day

Creole - The term Creole can be used in two ways. The first to describe a person of mixed African and European heritage (or who first settled in the West Indies or the southern United States of America). It is also a language that has developed from a mixture of different languages, mainly spoken in the Caribbean.

Simulation - A simulation is the when someone pretends or imitates a real-world situation or process.

Regenerate - To renew or return as another form. For example, in Dr Who regeneration is the process by which Time Lords renew themselves, causing a complete physical change.