Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie becomes first ever British player to win the tournament

Reuters Cameron has won his second title of the year and the biggest of his career!

Britain's Cameron Norrie has won the Indian Wells tennis tournament after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili at the final in California.

Cameron lost the first set but fought back to win the match 3-6 6-4 6-1.

"I'm so happy, I can't even describe it," he said after the final.

Cameron's win comes just a month after Emma Raducanu's amazing US Open victory.

But, how much do you know about him? Check out these five ACE facts about the tennis star!

Reuters Cameron won the final in an hour and 49 minutes

1. He grew up in New Zealand

26-year-old Cameron was born in Johannesburg in South Africa to a Scottish dad and Welsh mum who both worked as scientists. When he was 3-years-old his family moved to Auckland in New Zealand, where his parents still live now.

He has been playing for Great Britain since 2013, having spent most of his junior career in New Zealand.

2. He's the first British Indian Wells winner

Cameron has become the first ever British tennis player to win the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

The tournament takes place in the Californian desert on the west coast of America and is seen by many as the biggest tournament outside of the four main tennis events - called the Grand Slams (Wimbledon, Australian Open, French Open, and US Open).

By winning the tournament, Cameron also picks up prize money of around £880,000!

3. He is now Britain's new number one

Cameron's victory means he has now replaced Dan Evans as the new British number one men's tennis player and he has also now moved up to number 16 in the world rankings - having started the year ranked 74th!

Cameron has had an amazing season this year, reaching six finals and winning 47 matches.

Did you know? Cameron has won more tennis matches this year than world number one Novak Djokovic!

4. His trainers went missing before the final!

Cameron revealed that his shoes had gone missing before the final and he had to wear new ones!

"Every day I left my shoes on top of the locker. I think someone, I don't know who it was, maybe someone from the cleaners or something last night, came through and they threw the three pairs of shoes that I had away" he said.

"I looked all day. I had everyone looking. I don't know what the people have against the Brits with stealing the shoes, but I didn't manage to get them back."

Cameron's not the only Brit to have had his shoes go missing at the event, after Andy Murray's shoes and wedding ring also went missing earlier in the tournament!

Getty Images Cameron won in three sets to claim the title in California

5. Cameron could still qualify for this year's ATP Tour finals

The ATP Tour finals are the high profile season-ending men's tennis tournaments which feature the world's best eight singles players and doubles teams.

This year's event takes place in November in the Italian city of Turin.

Cameron's win puts him in 10th place and just 115 points behind the ninth-placed player. Eighth-placed Rafael Nadal is not playing again this season, which means that ninth place will qualify.

Cameron would need to secure the points by winning enough matches in his next tennis tournaments in order to qualify.

"[Next] I'm playing Vienna, Paris and Stockholm. It would be nice to make it, but I'm going to keep going, keep taking care of what I can and handling what I can," said Cameron.

What do you think of Cameron Norrie's Indian Wells win? Are you a fan of tennis? Let us know in the comments.