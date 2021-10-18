Strictly 2021: Who left the show this weekend?

Greg Wise became the third contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Greg and his pro-partner Karen Hauer, had performed a Samba to the famous party song The Macarena, but his performance on Saturday was criticised by the judges after he made some mistakes at the start of the routine.

Greg and Karen performed the dance for a second time in the dance-off, where they were up against Judi Love.

Judi and her partner Graziano Di Prima were facing elimination for the second week in a row after performing an emotional Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey, that Judi had dedicated to her parents.

After the dance-off the judges decided to save Judi, meaning Greg's time in the competition is over.

Delivering his verdict, Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Judi and Graziano: "The judges have been given this opportunity to save the better dancer and, for me, the better dancer tonight is Judi and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Judi and Graziano: "In the dance off I feel like both couples made mistakes and they were quite clear, but I feel that one couple recovered a little bit better with the situation. So I'm going to save Judi and Graziano."

Confirming the judges decision and saving Judi and Graziano, Anton Du Beke said: "I felt that the nerves got to both of the couples in the dance off, which is not surprising really, and they both made quite a lot of mistakes, but one couple maintained an element of composure through the dance and that would be Judi and Graziano."

With three votes to Judi and Graziano, it meant they had won the majority vote and Greg and Karen would be leaving the competition, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Greg and Karen.

Shirley said: "Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen."

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Greg said: "I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me."

Karen was then asked if she had any words for her partner and said: "It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I've really enjoyed it."

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor again next Saturday.

