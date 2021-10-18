Doctor Who Flux: What we know about the new series

Jodie in this year's New Year Special: Revolution of the Daleks, what new dangers will she face this series?

Dr Who: Flux starts on 31 October, so what can we expect from the latest series?

It was confirmed in July that series 13 will be the last time Jodie Whittaker will play the Doctor.

The character is set to regenerate and a new actor will take over the role in 2022.

Before that though, there are six action packed episodes and three specials next year to enjoy.

There have been hint about what may happen in the new series - but now the first full trailer has dropped - so what have we learnt?

Who is leaving, who is coming back and who is new?

Saying goodbye

Jodie Whittaker and show runner Chris Chibnall will both step down after this series.

Chibnall is being replaced by Russell T Davis, but so far we don't know who the next Doctor will be.

Speaking about leaving the role earlier this year Whittaker said: "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life..... I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me.

"I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."

John Bishop is the Doctor's new companion

New characters

The Doctor will be joined by new companion Dan Lewis, played by John Bishop.

He said he could hardly believe he was going to work on the show: "If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it."

"It's an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn't wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip." He added.

A mysterious space-traveller called Vinder, played by Jacob Anderson, will also appear across several episodes and there is a new monster... Karvanista!

The Cybermasters featured in the finale of series 12, will they be back?

Monsters making a comeback

Lots of the old monsters from previous seasons are set to reappear, as well as the new danger posed by the Flux itself.

The Weeping Angels and the Sontarans will be back as well as The Ravagers, the Ood and the Cybermen.

And the classic baddies, the Daleks may also be coming back too!

Sounds like there will be a lot to keep the Doctor busy!

When is it on?

The first episode with be on BBC One at Halloween, Sunday 31 October and the last one will air on 5 December.

The episodes will link together instead of being stand alone storylines.

The series has only six episodes this time because of new coronavirus health and safety guidelines, which have affected filming, but there will be three special programmes in 2022.

They will run at New Year, in the Spring and then the final one, which features the Doctor's regeneration, will be shown in the Autumn to tie in with the celebrations planned to mark the BBC's 100th birthday.

We want to know what you think? Are you excited for the new series? Who do you think should play the 14th Doctor? Let us know in the comments below.