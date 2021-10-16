play
Watch Newsround

Newsround meets the Strictly celebs and their dance partners!

It's week four of Strictly and Ricky's been to meet the celebs and their dance partners to see what we can expect on Saturday night.

Saturday's show will be missing Ugo and Oti after Ugo announced he has a back injury.

It followed the news that Robert Webb and his partner Dianne Buswell had pulled out of the series entirely - announcing he had made the decision because of ill health.

Watch this to hear all about Saturday night's dances.

Watch more videos

Newsround meets the Strictly celebs and their dance partners!
Video

Newsround meets the Strictly celebs and their dance partners!

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

The robot crime stopper patrolling US streets
Video

The robot crime stopper patrolling US streets

The hat-trick taking Northern Ireland to the powerchair World Cup
Video

The hat-trick taking Northern Ireland to the powerchair World Cup

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks
Video

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks

Six things you might not know about sign languages
Video

Six things you might not know about sign languages

Top Stories

A volcanic lightning bolt streaks across the top of Cumbre Vieja as lava flows during an eruption.

Hundreds evacuated from homes as rivers of lava spread

comments
Sir David Amess

Tributes paid to the politician Sir David Amess

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

Newsround Home