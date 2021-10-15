New Zealand will no longer have an official wizard

Getty Images Ian has been New Zealand's wizard for 23 years

Witches and wizards are probably best known for appearing in fictional novels and movies, but one man from New Zealand has had an official job as a wizard for the past 23 years!

88-year-old Ian Brackenbury Channell was working as a wizard for Christchurch, which is the country's second largest city, performing "acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services".

But, Ian's unique role, which earned him NZ$16,000 (£8,200) a year, has now come to an end.

The city decided to end the wizard's contract as it said it wanted to go in a more modern and diverse direction. Up until now, it's believed to have been the only city in the world to have appointed a person as an official wizard.

Ian, who was born the UK, started performing acts of wizardry and entertainment in public spaces shortly after he arrived in New Zealand back in 1976.

Getty Images Ian, who was born in London, moved to Australia after university where he taught at the University of New South Wales before later moving to New Zealand

The council initially tried to stop him, but after backlash from the public, the then prime minister asked him to think about officially coming on board as the Wizard of New Zealand.

"I suggest therefore that you should urgently consider my suggestion that you become the Wizard of New Zealand, Antarctica and relevant offshore areas," said Mike Moore, who was the prime minister at the time.

"No doubt there will be implications in the area of spells, blessings, curses, and other supernatural matters that are beyond the competence of mere prime ministers."

He's earned a total of £267,000 during his time as the country's official wizard.

Ian has been a big attraction for people visiting Christchurch. He's performed rain-dances in New Zealand and Australia during droughts, and was even on the Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2009.

Getty Images The council originally wanted to stop Ian performing in public

He played a key role during protests against the destruction of important heritage buildings following the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes which affected Christchurch.

However, the wizard has received some criticism, particularly regarding some of the comments he's made in the past about women.

The council sent a letter to Ian thanking him for his services to Christchurch, a spokesperson said.

She said it was a tough decision to end his contract, but acknowledged he would remain a part of the city's history forever.

Getty Images Ian visited a memorial for the victims of a mosque attack in Christchurch that took place in 2019

Despite his official role disappearing, Ian's passion for his wizardry hasn't been dampened, and he's made it clear he's going to continue making appearances in and around the city.

