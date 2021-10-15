Tributes paid to the politician Sir David Amess

UK Parliament

Tributes have been paid to the Conservative politician Sir David Amess, who died after being attacked in Essex on Friday.

Politicians from all parties have come together to express their sadness, and flags at the Prime Minister's home in Downing Street were lowered - flying at half mast, as a mark of respect.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today" adding that Sir David Amess was "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

The Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab said he was "heartbroken" following the news, describing Mr Amess as a "formidable campaigner with a big heart".

What happened?

Mr Amess, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West, was holding a constituency surgery - where voters can meet their MP - when he was attacked.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to help make the area safe and a 25-year-old man was arrested, but sadly Mr Amess died.

Extra police are now in the area and many of the roads nearby have been closed.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

Who was Sir David Amess?

Sir David Amess was a 69-year-old Conservative MP.

He had been a Member of Parliament for nearly 40 years, having been elected to represent Basildon in Essex in 1983, before switching to the nearby Southend West in 1997.

Before that he was a teacher at a primary school in East London.

Sir David was married with five grown-up children.

He campaigned on issues such as animal welfare and for the town of Southend to become a city.

What do MPs do?

'MP' stands for Member of Parliament.

Britain is split up into 650 different areas, called constituencies, and every area has an MP whose job it is to look after the needs of people living there.

MPs also debate lots of important issues such as healthcare, education and transport, splitting their time between the House of Parliament in London, and their local constituency.

Every MP has a 'surgery' in their constituency, where local people can talk to them about any problems they might have.

Then the MP can raise these issues during their debates in London.

More tributes for Sir David

The Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said Sir David had been "a great man, a great friend, and a great MP."

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi paid tribute to Sir David, saying: "You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many."

The former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron tweeted: "David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man and he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet."

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party also wrote on twitter saying: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said: "My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David's family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

Meanwhile Brendan Cox, the husband of Jo Cox - a Labour politician who was killed in 2016 - said: "My thoughts and love are with David's family.

"This brings everything back," he added "but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo."

Rare incident

