La Palma volcano: 300 evacuated as lava flow from Cumbre Vieja eruption continues

Hundreds more people have been told to leave their homes as molten rock continues to spew from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma.

The volcano has already destroyed large areas of land, covering the ground in lava and ash since the first eruptionv in the middle of September.

So far more than 6,000 people have been evacuated on the island, which is home to 83,000 people.

After a large earthquake, another 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna were told to leave on Thursday as a precaution, with emergency crews allowing residents a few hours to collect their belongings and pets before they had to go to a meeting point.

No serious injuries have been reported on the island and nobody has been killed since the eruption began.

What's been happening?

Earth tremors have been recorded almost constantly since before the first eruption happened on 19 September.

On Thursday morning, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook the island - officials from Spain's National Geographic Institute said it was the strongest of 100 quakes that have hit the eruption zone during the past 24 hours.

The movement of magma, which is hot molten rock deep underground, is one of the things that can trigger the earth tremors.

Scientists are playing close attention to the earthquakes in case they mean there will be more eruptions from the volcano.

Another possibility is the emptying of the volcano's magma chamber.

If you imagine the volcano's stomach, the magma chamber is a large pool of hot liquid rock beneath the surface, once it empties during an eruption, the rock around it can shift and move causing the tremors.

Will the eruption end soon?

Lava, the hot liquid rock that has broken out through the surface, has been leaking from the Cumbre Vieja volcano for four weeks.

Authorities say they are expecting the lava flow to keep moving northwest from the volcano with the flow from three rivers of molten rock spreading over 1.7 kilometres of the island.

The red hot lava has already destroyed about 1,500 houses and other buildings, including a cement plant that gave off toxic fumes earlier in the week.

The flow has also covered banana and avocado plantations which are important to the island's economy because the fruit is sold and exported around the world.