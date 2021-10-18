Children's films out in the UK for autumn and winter 2021

Paramount, Universal Pictures, Columbia Pictures

As the cold wintery nights draw closer, you might find yourself thinking about what to watch at the cinema or at home.

And, after 18 months of delay - because of the coronavirus pandemic - there's some real crackers coming out.

Here's a list of all the films you should be watching out for this autumn and winter.

Let us know what films you're looking forward to and why in the comments section below.

Ron's Gone Wrong - 15 October

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ron's Gone Wrong: Liam Payne on his new single and becoming a B*Bot

Ron lives in a world where robots and kids are best friends.

But his robot BFF is malfunctioning, which leads him to learn new, important lessons about friendship.

Martin caught up with some of the cast to find out more.

The Boss Baby: Family Business - 22 October

Dreamworks Animation

The second instalment of The Boss Baby film series sees the Templeton brothers as adults who have drifted away from each other.

However, a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again - and inspire a new family business.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - 19 November

Columbia Pictures

Ghostbusters is back! 37 years on from the original blockbuster, the fourth movie in the series is finally here!

The film synopsis reads: "When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind."

Sounds pretty interesting to us!

Clifford The Big Red Dog - 10 December

Paramount pictures

This is a film about a 10 foot dog, what's not to like?!

The film synopsis reads: "When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City."

It's based on the children's book of the same name.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 17 December

@Marvel/Twitter

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, Tom Holland returns for the third time as the web slinger extraordinaire, Spider-Man.

At the end of the last film, Peter had a shock as the world found out that he was Spider-Man.

Footage of his battle with Mysterio was leaked online which made it looks like Spidey was the bad guy (so unfair!).

It also leaked his real identity to the world.

Sing 2 - 28 January 2022

Universal Pictures

The much anticipated sequel to the all singing, all dancing, animation, Sing, is here.

Here's the synopsis: "Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

"There's just one hitch - he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them."

Sounds like quite the challenge for one plucky koala and his gang!