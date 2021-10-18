Kerala floods: Thousands evacuated as flooding hits Indian state

Reuters A house fell into an overflowing river on Sunday

Thousands of people in southern India have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding in the state of Kerala.

The heavy rain has caused landslides and now the Indian army has been called in to rescue people in the area using military helicopters.

184 support camps have been set up across the state, where over 8,000 people are being provided with food, bedding and clothing.

It has been reported that 26 people have died and many people are missing.

Why has Kerala been flooded?

It is not unusual for heavy rainfall to cause flooding and landslides in Kerala, because there are 44 rivers running through the state.

In 2018, more than a million people had to be evacuated from their homes because of the worst flooding to hit the state in over 100 years.

Wetlands and lakes once acted as natural safeguards against floods but they have now disappeared because of increasing construction and spread of urban areas like cities.

AFP Heavy flooding hit Kerala in 2018, causing a million people to be displaced from their homes

What's being done to help people there?

Fishing boats are being used to evacuate survivors in coastal towns, as sections of road have been swept away and trees uprooted.

The Indian government has announced that it will give financial help to anyone who has lost their home or crops in the flooding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday: "It is sad that many people have died due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. My condolences to the bereaved families."