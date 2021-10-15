play
'It's going to be an historic moment'

A new monument is going to be built to pay tribute to the Windrush generation, who arrived from the Caribbean in 1948 to help rebuild Britain after the Second World War.

The statue will be at London Waterloo station and will be of a man, a woman and a child – climbing a mountain of suitcases hand-in-hand.

It'll be unveiled next year on Windrush Day - which is the 22nd of June.

Baroness Floella Benjamin is one of those behind the statue and says its unveiling will be a 'historic moment'.

