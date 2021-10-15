Banksy's half shredded artwork sells for record amount

EPA

A Banksy painting that shredded itself after being bought at an auction has been sold again.

Two years ago, after being sold for £1.1m, the artwork began to pass through a shredder hidden in its picture frame - leaving the bottom half in tatters.

It's now been sold for a record £16 million, despite only being expected to fetch close to £6 million.

Girl With Balloon was originally stencilled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

Banksy's piece isn't the only odd piece of art to get people talking and it got us thinking, can you tell the difference between real and fake art? Take our quiz below to find out!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Who is Banksy?

Banksy is a famous - but anonymous - British graffiti artist. He keeps his identity a secret.

He produces pieces of work which pop up in public places, such as on the walls of buildings. A lot of his art is done in a particular style which people can easily recognise.

The painting features a famous Banksy stencil of a girl reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon.

After the shredding only the heart shaped balloon was left intact inside the frame, with the shredded strips from the painting hanging below it.

The shredding was a deliberate stunt by the street artist, with the artwork re-titled 'Love Is In The Bin'.

Nine bidders battled for around 10 minutes to get the artwork which Sotheby's contemporary art chairman Alex Branczik labelled "the ultimate Banksy artwork and a true icon of recent art history".

It is the most ever paid for a piece of Banksy artwork, with the total amount the buyer paid rising to £18.5 million after a buyer's fee was added on.

This means it beats the previous record of £16.8m set for Banksy in March.