Coldplay go green for their next tour

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin announced the plans to the BBC

Coldplay are going eco-friendly for their next tour, frontman Chris Martin has announced.

The band are going to use a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and also pedal power at the venues.

It's part of a plan to cut their carbon footprint, two years after the band promised not to tour until they could do so in a more green way.

"The more people move, the more they're helping. I literally need you to jump up and down. Because if you don't, then the lights go out," Martin said.

The British group announced the details for a new world tour on Thursday, starting in March in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica, in Central America, has one of the highest rates of generating renewable energy in the world.

The concerts will use electricity from batteries fuelled by fan power as well as solar energy, recycled cooking oil from local restaurants and mains power from 100% renewable sources where available.

The band will also plant a tree for every ticket sold. Their last tour in 2016-2017 played to more than 5.4 million people.

Coldplay are one of the most successful bands in the world, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide

Speaking to the BBC, Chris Martin said that he's expecting criticism for the plan: "There was always the question of why tour at all?

"And that's where we don't really have any comeback except, we would really like to.

"We could stay at home and that may be better. But we want to tour and we want to meet people and connect with people - so try to do it in the cleanest way possible."

He added that their goal for a few years' time is that they will have "slightly shifted how a tour works".

However, he also admitted that they haven't been able to cut the environmental impact of some aspects of the touring, such as flying.

"There's still a lot of offsetting we have to do, because even sustainable aviation fuel isn't good enough yet," he said.

Carbon offsetting is a way to make up for your emissions by funding the same amount of carbon dioxide saving elsewhere, such as by investing in environmental projects around the world.

Other measures in their plan include:

The tour will minimise air travel, with sustainable aviation fuel used where flying is unavoidable

Venues will be asked to use best environmental practices like installing aerated taps and low-flushing toilets to prevent water wastage

The set will be built with materials picked for their environmental credentials, like bamboo

Effects like lasers and lighting have been modified to be more energy efficient

The LED wristbands worn by audience members will be made from 100% compostable, plant-based materials and will be reused every night