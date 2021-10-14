Strictly: Ugo and Oti to miss Saturday's show because of injury

Strictly celebrity, Ugo Monye has announced that he won't be performing with dance partner Oti this weekend because of a back injury.

The former rugby player said on his Instagram: "Unfortunately I'm not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals.

"Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week! I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment and rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity and fighting fit for next week."

"Gutted Oti and I won't be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck and will be cheering them on from home!"

Strictly commented on the post saying: "Get well soon Ugo!"

Oti and Ugo performed their Couple's Choice to 'You're Welcome' sung by Dwayne Johnson in Moana

Last Saturday, as part of Movie Week, Ugo and Oti performed their Couple's Choice dance to a song from the 2016 Disney movie Moana, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Maui.

The announcement that Ugo and Oti will miss this weekend's show, comes a day after Robert Webb and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, announced that they would be dropping out of the competition entirely.

Comedian Robert explained that he had heart surgery two years ago, and needed to put his health first, after listening to advice from his heart doctor.

He said: "It became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery."