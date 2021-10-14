I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Daily Drop cancelled

ITV

The Daily Drop, the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here spin off show, hosted by Radio 1's Vick Hope, has been dropped!

The show which began last year, looked at camp life and gossip behind-the-scenes. It was shown on the ITV Hub, the channel's streaming service.

Joined by ex-campmates and celebrity super-fans, Vick discussed the latest goings on from the castle with episodes appearing on the hub every morning after the main show the night before.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will be returning to our screens before the end of this year, but ITV has confirmed that the Daily Drop will not be back.

A spokesperson said: 'We'd like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! all the latest news and gossip.'

The Daily Drop was a replacement for I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, which aired on ITV2. That show was also cancelled because it cost a lot of money to make.

I'm A Celebrity: New series

I'm a Celebrity: Check out Gwrych Castle

The new series of I'm A Celebrity is expected to start mid November through to December.

Traditionally filmed in the Australian jungle, the new series presented by Ant and Dec, will be returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales for another year instead.

The return to Wales was decided because the planning around Covid-19 precautions in Australia was still 'too tricky'.

"With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series," said Richard Cowles who is the director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment which produces I'm A Celebrity.

"We're excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can't wait to see everyone again."