The UK teacher making sport more inclusive

David Swanston, a primary school teacher from Liverpool, is a pioneer when it comes to getting children with vision problems into sport.

He's been shortlisted for the Global Teacher Award which recognises the special work done by teachers all around the world.

David's projects involve helping to develop more inclusive sports to help people who are blind or partially-sighted play.

Watch him speak to BBC Breakfast about his work and being a world's best teacher finalist.

african queens

Meet some of Africa's inspiring queens!

prince-william.
3:05

Generation Earthshot: Prince William meets kids

Two of the astronauts in the Negev desert

A Martian mission... in Israel!

