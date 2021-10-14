Newcastle takeover: You tell us your thoughts

A Saudi Arabian company has become the owners of Premier League football club Newcastle United.

Owning a Premier League club is big business, and potential buyers have to be very wealthy to do so. The £305 million deal is expected to make Newcastle one of the wealthiest clubs in the Premier League.

It has got lots of Newcastle fans excited as the club haven't won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.

But others don't think the deal should have gone ahead.

We spoke to some Newcastle United fans to see what they think.