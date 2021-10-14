Generation Earthshot: Prince Williams meets kids
Prince William has spoken to children taking part in Generation Earthshot.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held a special event at Kew Gardens where they spoke to children, political figures and celebrities about how to solve some of the climate issues affecting the Earth.
The Earthshot prize is a competition which rewards people who come up with good ideas to help the planet.
Martin went to the event and caught up with some of the children taking part.