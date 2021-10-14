play
Watch Newsround

Generation Earthshot: Prince Williams meets kids

Prince William has spoken to children taking part in Generation Earthshot.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held a special event at Kew Gardens where they spoke to children, political figures and celebrities about how to solve some of the climate issues affecting the Earth.

The Earthshot prize is a competition which rewards people who come up with good ideas to help the planet.

Martin went to the event and caught up with some of the children taking part.

Watch more videos

Generation Earthshot: Prince Williams meets kids
Video

Generation Earthshot: Prince Williams meets kids

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Crocodile vs Drone! Who wins?
Video

Crocodile vs Drone! Who wins?

'There's more lava pouring down the hillside'
Video

'There's more lava pouring down the hillside'

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

'Anna and Elsa' take us behind the scenes of Frozen the Musical!
Video

'Anna and Elsa' take us behind the scenes of Frozen the Musical!

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks
Video

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks

Six things you might not know about sign languages
Video

Six things you might not know about sign languages

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'
Video

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success
Video

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success

Top Stories

african queens

Meet some of Africa's inspiring queens!

comments
william-shatner.

Star Trek actor has become the oldest person to go to space!

comments
scissors-cutting-a-bag

Designer brand admits destroying its own bags

comments
Newsround Home