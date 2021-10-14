Strictly Come Dancing: Robert Webb pulls out because of ill health

Ray Burmiston/BBC Dianne Buswell said Webb had "a lot more to give"

Robert Webb and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, are dropping out of Strictly Come Dancing.

Webb, who had open heart surgery two years ago, made the decision because of ill health.

The comedian and author said he had a meeting with his heart doctor and she suggested he pull out of the series.

"Despite this sad ending, it has been a genuine honour to be part of this huge, joyful and barking mad TV show," he said announcing his withdrawal.

Guy Levy/BBC The pair performing on the first episode of this year's show

Webb and Buswell had performed three dances together on Strictly, most recently as Kermit and Miss Piggy in last weekend's Movie Week show.

But Webb said: "It became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery."

"I'm proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this," he added.

"I couldn't have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it's a measure of Dianne's professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did."

A Strictly spokeswoman said the BBC One show would continue as normal this weekend.