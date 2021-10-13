Swansea teen artist offered thousands for lockdown art

Makenzy has been offered thousands of pounds for her paintings

A teenager from Wales has been offered thousands of pounds for the art she created during the Covid lockdown.Makenzy, 14, painted portraits of people including her neighbour and her grandad, with some being displayed at a gallery in Cardiff. Her artwork has received attention from all over the world after going viral on the internet and now, some people want to buy them.Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff Bay said three of Makenzy's pieces have already sold - one buyer offered £10,000.And the gallery thinks it won't stop there - they think some of Makenzy's work could fetch tens of thousands of pounds in the future.

UGC Makenzy is keeping the portrait of her grandfather

She doesn't want to sell them all though - she wants to keep the portrait she's done of her grandfather, because it means a lot to her.While she loves painting, for now she wants to keep it as a hobby: "I don't think I want to be an artist as a job but I want to have this on the side."I think it's quite nice to have a balance between art and academic stuff. I also want to travel and play sport," she added.