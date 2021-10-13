play
Last updated at 15:36
image

Wand art installation celebrates 20 years of the Harry Potter films

Nine wands have been installed in Leicester Square in London to celebrate 20 years since the first Harry Potter film premiered.
An art installation of nine different wands has arrived in Leicester Square to celebrate 20 years since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.
a-woman-stares-up-at-wands-in-londonPippen / Warner Bros.
Each of the wands represent a key character from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films. They are positioned along an 18 metre long walkway, and stand at 4.5 metres high - that's almost as tall as a giraffe!
a-girl-stares-at-the-wands-while-wearing-a-ravenclaw-uniformPippen / Warner Bros.
The wands are positioned near a statue of Harry Potter riding his Nimbus 2000 which was first unveiled in October 2020.
harry-potter-statuePippen / Warner Bros.
The statue was installed to celebrate the legacy of the book and film series, along with other famous British characters like Mary Poppins, Mr Bean and Paddington Bear.
harry-potter-statuePippen / Warner Bros.
As part of the installation, a group of Harry Potter enthusiasts from a London school were given the opportunity to learn how to wield their wands.
a-girl-with-a-wandPippen / Warner Bros.
The lesson was given by the film series' wand choreographer, Paul Harris!
students-using-their-wands-in-hogwarts-uniformsPippen / Warner Bros.
The wands will be moved around the UK in the lead up to the release of the next Fantastic Beasts movie, which comes out in April 2022.
a-student-holds-their-wandPippen / Warner Bros.

