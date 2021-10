When we learn about history, we often hear the stories of celebrated royal leaders...

But mostly they are white, often they are European, and usually they are men.

Now Onyinye Iwu is trying to change that with a focus on telling the stories of Africa's queens.

From the Queen of Sheba to Egypt's Queen Hatshepsut who ruled long before Cleopatra, there are loads of inspiring stories you may not know.

