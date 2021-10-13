Fortnite acknowledge Among Us in Imposters update

Epic Games

Epic Games have credited the makers of Among Us in an update to their new game mode.

Earlier this year Fortnite revealed a new game mode called Imposters, which many people pointed out looks very similar to the game Among Us.

At the time some of the Among Us developers commented to say they were "kind of offended" by the similarity, and felt that Epic Games should have made more of an effort to put their own spin on the new mode.

Now, two months later, Epic Games have credited Among Us as being the inspiration for the new mode: "v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!" in their latest blog post.

Victoria Tran, the community director for Innersloth - the team who make Among Us - said "lol nice." when asked to comment on the news.

Innersloth

Over on their social media account, Fortnite tagged Among Us in a public post about the new update, and said: "Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?"

To which Among Us replied: "yesssss have ur Agents contact our Crewmates".

Some people online have said they are happy that the makers of Among Us have finally been credited as the inspiration for the new mode, whilst others have expressed their disappointed that Fortnite didn't say this in the first place.

But, from their posts it seems like they have offered a hand of friendship, and possibly even hinted at a future collab.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.