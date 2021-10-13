play
Watch Newsround

Turkey's Rumeysa Gelgi named world's tallest woman alive

Last updated at 10:16
comments
View Comments
Rumeysa GelsiGuinness World Records / PA
Rumeysa Gelgi (pictured in the middle) with her Guinness World Records certificate

A Turkish woman hopes to inspire others to accept themselves after being named the tallest in the world.

Guinness World Records officially named Rumeysa Gelgi the tallest woman alive after she measured in at 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in).

Her height is caused by a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes people to grow very quickly.

The 24-year-old said: "Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best."

Rumeysa GelsiGuinness World Records / PA
This is the second time Rumeysa has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014

"It's an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books," said Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records.

"Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration."

The tallest man in the world is Turkey's Sultan Kosen, who was measured at 251cm (8ft 2.8in) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was China's Zeng Jinlian, who was measured at 246.3cm (8ft 1in) before her death in 1982.

More like this

boy-measuring-himself.

The world's tallest people are shrinking!

sandcastle
image

Tallest sandcastle in the world built in Denmark

height chart
image

Which are the world's tallest animals?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl on a rope swing

What are you doing for half-term in Scotland?

comments
16
Phil Foden

Crowd trouble as England draw in World Cup qualifier

comments
1
Coronaion Street sign

TV soaps unite to help highlight climate change

comments
Newsround Home