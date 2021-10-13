Turkey's Rumeysa Gelgi named world's tallest woman alive

Guinness World Records / PA Rumeysa Gelgi (pictured in the middle) with her Guinness World Records certificate

A Turkish woman hopes to inspire others to accept themselves after being named the tallest in the world.

Guinness World Records officially named Rumeysa Gelgi the tallest woman alive after she measured in at 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in).

Her height is caused by a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes people to grow very quickly.

The 24-year-old said: "Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best."

Guinness World Records / PA This is the second time Rumeysa has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014

"It's an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books," said Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records.

"Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration."

The tallest man in the world is Turkey's Sultan Kosen, who was measured at 251cm (8ft 2.8in) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was China's Zeng Jinlian, who was measured at 246.3cm (8ft 1in) before her death in 1982.