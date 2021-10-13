World Cup qualifiers: Crowd trouble as England draw against Hungary

Getty Images John Stones (pictured right) celebrates after scoring in England's game against Hungary

Hungary fans fought with police at the start of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley.

Some of their supporters also booed as England players took the knee before kick-off.

The act of kneeling in sport is to show support for campaigns against racism and calls for equality for black people in Britain and around the world.

The game ended 1-1 with John Stones scoring for England after Roland Sallai's penalty for Hungary.

Rex Features A flare goes off in the crowd in the Hungary section at Wembley

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed towards a steward... As officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out."

The Football Association said it would investigate and report the incident to football's world governing body Fifa.

This is not the first time there's been trouble between England and Hungary supporters.

Racist abuse was aimed at England players during last month's qualifier held in Hungary's capital city, Budapest. England won that match 4-0.

Dykes rescues Scotland with late winner

Lyndon Dykes' 86th-minute goal clinched a huge 1-0 World Cup qualifying win for Scotland over the Faroe Islands.

It was the striker's fourth in as many games, but he will be suspended for the next game in Moldova after picking up a yellow card.

The win maintained Scotland's lead over third-placed Israel with two games remaining.

Three points in Moldova next month would seal second place and a spot in the play-offs, with Denmark having already secured top spot in Group F.

Northern Ireland's World Cup hopes ended after loss

Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes were ended as a second-half collapse saw them lose 2-1 to Bulgaria in Sofia.

A Conor Washington goal in the 35th minute gave Ian Baraclough's men a deserved one-goal lead at half-time.

However, Northern Ireland looked tired after the break and two fine strikes from Todor Nedelev won it for Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland drop down to fourth in Group C.