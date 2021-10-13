Afghan women's youth football team to move to the UK

ROKiT Foundation Many of Afghanistan's women footballers fled to Pakistan after the Taliban took control of the country

Young talented Afghan female footballers have been told they can come to the UK to start a new life, along with their families.

The girls had to leave their homes when a military group called the Taliban seized control of the country in South Central Asia last month, after the Afghan government collapsed.

The 35-member squad - aged 13-19 - have been staying temporarily in a hotel in Pakistan, but needed to find somewhere they could settle permanently.

A UK government spokesman said they were looking forward to welcoming the team to the UK shortly.

Getty Images Many fear that the Taliban's strict rules will severely restrict girls' and women's rights for those who stayed in Afghanistan

"This is fantastic news, and we are most grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for this life-saving decision," said Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of the ROKiT Foundation, which supported their escape.

"I'm absolutely thrilled for them to have a second chance at life," said the chairman of the foundation, Jonathan Kendrick.

"This is a whole new world they are taking on and I'm sure with the football community supportive to their plight, they will settle in and be able to experience all of the joys life gives." He added.

Leeds United, Chelsea and several other British football clubs have promised to help the girls once they arrive in the UK.