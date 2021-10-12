Send in: What are you doing for half-term in Scotland?

Getty Images

We think Autumn's awesome, and it's even better for kids in Scotland this week, because it's half-term!

But if the thought of the leaves turning brown is leaving you feeling blue - then think again, there's loads to do!

Maybe you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen, collecting conkers or crafting creepy creatures in time for Halloween.

Or are you meeting family and friends, catching the latest cinema blockbusters or visiting somewhere special?

Getty Images Are you getting crafty this half-term?

Whatever you're up to, we want to know all about the half-term you've got planned.

Scroll down to the comments section and let us know below OR send us a picture of your half-term activities!

We'd love to put as many of them as we can into a gallery on our website and in our news bulletins - then you can see if you can spot yours!

You can send your photos and videos to us using the links below:

