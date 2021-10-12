Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks unite to highlight climate change

Which stars from other TV soaps could pop into the Rovers Return?

The country's biggest TV soaps and dramas have joined forces for the first time to highlight the issue of climate change and important environmental issues.

Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks have all filmed special scenes to cover different aspects of climate change.

Five of the soaps will also be talking about each other during a special week of episodes, beginning on Monday 1 November.

This is the same week as world leaders meet to discuss the climate crisis at the United Nations COP26 conference.

What can soap fans expect to see?

BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes Will we see Kat Moon walking on the cobbles of Coronation Street?

Viewers will see some of Britain's best loved characters pop up in another soap as they discuss, or see the moments, that have been talked about in another show in a bid to raise awareness of climate change.

The special event will see a Hollyoaks character pop up in Walford, which is the fictional home of EastEnders.

A social media video featuring two of Emmerdale's residents will be shown to Coronation Street characters.

Never before have all five soaps and both continuing dramas come together and united in telling one story. And we certainly haven't seen characters pop up in other shows before. This is a real treat for our audience, whilst also allowing us to get across a very important message. Jane Hudson , Executive Producer of Emmerdale who came up with the idea

Casualty will also be discussed in The Woolpack, which is the pub featured in Emmerdale, along with other big moments where the soaps all come together for a special week.

Kate Oates, who runs EastEnders, Casualty, Doctors and Holby City said: "I'm thrilled that our soaps and serial dramas have all come together to help highlight the issue of climate change amongst our millions of viewers. We're grateful to the teams that made this happen, and hugely look forward to seeing the talent from our own shows popping up in other iconic programmes."