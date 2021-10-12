What is ‘blackfishing' and what's it got to do with Jesy Nelson?

PA Media Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in 2020

Jesy Nelson has been accused of "blackfishing" in her latest music video, Boyz.

Blackfishing is a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race.

Jesy responded to the claims on Instagram live on Monday: "My intention is never to offend people of colour with this video and my song."

It is the singer's first solo single since leaving Little Mix last year.

What is blackfishing?

Blackfishing refers to someone who uses things like hairstyling and makeup to make them appear darker as if they have black heritage or are mixed-race.

The term was first used on Twitter three years ago when journalist Wanna Thompson said she noticed white celebrities and influencers cosplaying or dressing up as black women on social media.

"Blackfishing is when white public figures, influencers and the like do everything in their power to appear black," Thompson told US news channel, CNN.

"Whether that means to tan their skin excessively... and wear hairstyles and clothing trends that have been pioneered by black women."

Some people say it is wrong for white people to make money from copying traditionally black characteristics like hairstyles.

They argue that blackfishing allows a person to pick and choose the "cool" parts of being black, without facing any of the racism, discrimination or negative attitudes that black people do for having the very same characteristics.

How has Jesy Nelson responded to blackfishing claims?

In her music video, Jesy Nelson is heavily tanned and her hair is styled with wigs and braids.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, Jesy said: "My intention is never to offend people of colour with this video and my song.

"When I was in the video with [US rapper Nicki Minaj], I didn't even have any fake tan on. I'd been in Antigua prior to that for three weeks.

"I'm just really lucky that as a white girl, when I'm in the sun I tan so dark.

"My hair's naturally curly, I've always had curly hair. I wanted to get a wig that emulated the same texture as my hair, I genuinely didn't think I was doing anything wrong."

Who else has been accused of blackfishing?

Jesy Nelson is not the first celebrity to be accused of 'blackfishing'.

In 2017, Kim Kardashian was criticised for using make up in a photo shoot that some said dramatically changed the darkness of her skin.

Singer Rita Ora was accused of blackfishing last year after posting photos last year with her hair styled with box braids and in a blonde afro.

Ora has always been open about her Albanian heritage and has never claimed to be black. But some fans were angry about how she used the belief that people think she is black to her advantage and to make money.

And Bruno Mars has defended himself against claims he copied black culture in his music and look.