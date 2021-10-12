A deer with a tyre around its neck has been freed!

An elk which had a car tire stuck around its neck for two years has finally be freed!

Officers at Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the US were able to remove the tyre on Saturday evening after the animal was spotted by a local.

Wildlife officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch responded quickly, tranquilising the animal before cutting off its antlers to remove the tyre.

After successfully removing the tyre, the officers were surprised to find the elk's neck was in pretty good condition despite its two year long ordeal.

Pictures courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife