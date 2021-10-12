Space: Radio signals from stars could show signs of hidden planets

Getty Images The team studied red dwarf stars for signals

Scientists have discovered radio waves from distant stars that could be proof of hidden planets.

Researchers have been looking for planets using the world's most powerful radio telescope called the Low Frequency Array (Lofar).

The Lofar is based in the Netherlands and is the largest radio telescope of it's kind, which detects radio waves coming from space.

This is an example of what a Lofar telescope looks like

The team found that the stars were unexpectedly giving out radio waves which could show signs of undiscovered planets.

Scientists from the University of Queensland worked with Dutch national observatory ASTRON to detect these radio waves.

Dr Benjamin Pope from the University of Queensland said they found signals from 19 far away red dwarf stars. Four of these stars are giving off signals that show planets are orbiting them.

A red dwarf star is much smaller and cooler than our Sun.

"We've long known that the planets of our own solar system emit powerful radio waves as their magnetic fields interact with the solar wind, but radio signals from planets outside our solar system had yet to be picked up", added Dr Pope.

This discovery is an important step for radio astronomy and could potentially lead to the discovery of planets throughout the galaxy. Dr Benjamin Pope , University of Queensland

The team used the Lofar to study space by detecting radio signals. Lead author Dr Joseph Callingham, said the team is confident the signals, given off by the stars, are coming from the magnetic connection of the stars and unseen orbiting planets.

The team said this is a great discovery for radio astronomy and that they want to work on confirming if these proposed planets do exist.

Dr Pope said: "We can't be 100% sure that the four stars we think have planets are indeed planet hosts, but we can say that a planet-star interaction is the best explanation for what we're seeing."

They have ruled out that any planets could be bigger than Earth, but Dr Pope thinks they maybe a smaller planet.