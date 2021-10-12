Blue Origin: Star Trek actor to become the oldest person to go to space!

Getty Images 90-year-old William Shatner will be heading to space

Actor and former Star Trek star William Shatner is set to become the oldest person EVER to travel to space!

The 90-year-old will be heading to the edge of space on Wednesday.

The trip was originally meant to take place a day earlier, but it had to be delayed because of windy weather conditions in Texas where the spacecraft will be launching from.

Paramount Pictures William Shatner (second from left) is famous for playing Captain Kirk in the space series Star Trek

Mr Shatner is most famous for playing Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the original Star Trek TV series in the 1960s, and later appearing in films of the series.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.

He will be following in the footsteps of Sir Richard Branson and billionaire Jeff Bezos who both successfully travelled to the edge of space earlier this year.

Like Bezos, he'll also be making the trip in the New Shephard spacecraft which is owned by the billionaire's private space company, Blue Origin.

If all goes to plan, he will soon beat the current record for the oldest person to travel to space which was set by 82-year-old Wally Funk. The space pioneer was part of Jeff Bezos' space crew which blasted off in July - that trip also included the youngest person to head to space!

Reuters Wally Funk became the oldest person to travel to space earlier this year

As with the previous flight, the voyage is expected to last about 10 minutes and will take the crew just beyond the Karman Line - the most widely recognised boundary of space which lies 100km (60 miles) above the Earth.

The actor will be joined by three other crew members for the NS-18 space mission.

"I feel comfortable, but I'm also uncomfortable," he said in an interview on Monday.

"I'll be very happy when we go up and we're in weightlessness and we know we're safe because everything else should be alright and we have that moment of inspiration, which I feel will be there, when we're looking into the vastness of the universe."

