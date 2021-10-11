play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:44
image

Climate change: Thousands march in Belgium to demand more action

Tens of thousands of people protested on Sunday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, calling for tougher action to tackle global warming.
It was the first major climate march in Brussels since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26EPA / STEPHANIE LECOCQ
About 80 activist groups under the banner "Climate Coalition" called for the protest, which saw Belgian politicians also taking to the streets.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26EPA / STEPHANIE LECOCQ
It comes three weeks before the start of a major United Nations climate summit called COP26, which is to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26Reuters / Yves Herman
That meeting will see governments try to decide on further promises to limit the warming of the Earth to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius as laid out in the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26Reuters / Yves Herman
The issue of climate change has become more focussed in Belgium recently in the wake of devastating floods that hit the country and the wider region in July.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26EPA / STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Many protesters also came dressed as endangered tigers, fish and polar bears hoping to push world leaders to take bolder action to help animals suffering because of climate change.
Thousands join climate march in Belgium ahead of COP26EPA / STEPHANIE LECOCQ

More like this

What is climate change?

Climate change: What is it and why is everyone talking about it?

earth surrounded by gas

Climate Change: What is COP26, and why is it happening in Glasgow in 2021?

Greta Thunberg.

'Blah, blah, blah' Greta Thunberg criticises UK government at Youth4Climate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: COP26 can be 'turning point' for climate change

children-planting-tree

COP26: Glasgow to plant 18 million trees

elephants

Biodiversity: 'Humans can save animals from extinction if they act'

Top Stories

children reading books

How diverse are the books in your school library?

comments
10
Timothée Chalamet

First look of new Willy Wonka revealed

comments
5
Katie and Gorka

Spoiler alert! Why some fans want Sunday's Strictly dropped

comments
16
Newsround Home