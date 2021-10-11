US couple accused of selling secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

Getty Images Undercover agents found the secret US date inside a peanut butter sandwich

An American couple have been charged with trying to sell top secret information by hiding it in a peanut butter sandwich.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana were arrested in West Virginia on Saturday, the US Justice Department announced.

They allegedly tried to sell nuclear submarine design information to someone they thought represented a foreign country, which is against the law.

But in fact, it was an undercover agent working for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

US Navy/Thiep Van Nguyen II The couple allegedly tried to sell secrets about US nuclear submarines to a foreign government

Mr Toebbe worked in the US Navy and had top level national security clearance, which means he had access to very important, secret information. His wife is a high school teacher.

A statement by the US Justice Department said he had been selling information for almost a year.

After several months, the accused couple allegedly made a deal to share secret information in exchange for around £73,000 in cryptocurrency.

In June this year, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe travelled to West Virginia to drop off the secret information.

More about cryptocurrency What is it and how does it work?

Why was a sandwich involved?

With Diana acting as a lookout, Jonathan placed a blue SD memory card in plastic and put it inside a peanut butter sandwich. He then left it at a drop off point, the complaint said.

Mr Toebbe then performed a second drop - this time hidden inside a chewing gum packet - in August, with yet more secret information on it.

FBI agents then arrested the couple on Saturday, during a third drop, and they will now appear in court.