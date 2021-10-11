play
Watch Newsround

Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet reveals first look in new musical

Last updated at 11:10
comments
View Comments
Timothée ChalametReuters
Actor Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka

The first look of a young Willy Wonka has been revealed by the upcoming movie's main star.

American actor Timothée Chalamet has been cast as the chocolate maker in a new musical movie called Wonka.

The film, which does not have a release date yet, will focus on a young Wonka before he opened his famous chocolate factory or ever met Charlie Bucket.

Chalamet posted a photo on social media of himself in the character's costume with the caption: "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last... WONKA."

Timothée Chalamet reveals first look of himself as Willy WonkaInstagram / Timothée Chalamet
Timothée dressed as Willy Wonka on the set of his new musical movie

The photo shows Timothée wearing the character's famous chocolate brown top hat and a dark red topcoat.

The film's story is based on characters created by author Roald Dahl, who wrote the books Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its sequel Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator.

This Willy Wonka movie will be directed by Paul King, who made the Paddington movies. King has also written the script alongside Horrible Histories star Simon Farnaby.

Do you like the look of the new Willy Wonka costume? Are you excited to watch it? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

Timothée Chalamet and Willy Wonka illustration

Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet set to play character in prequel movie

BFG.

Roald Dahl Day: Seven fantastic facts about the author

Roald Dahl
play
1:19

Who was Roald Dahl and how did he write his books?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

children reading books

How diverse are the books in your school library?

comments
1
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima face Katie and Gorka in the Strictly week three results show

Who was the second celeb to leave Strictly?

comments
6
Prince Charles (Image: BBC)

Prince Charles understands why young environmentalists are frustrated

comments
Newsround Home