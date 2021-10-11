Strictly: Fans angry as eliminated couple leaked ahead of results show

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima faced Katie and Gorka in the Strictly week three results show

Strictly Come Dancing fans are sharing their anger on social media after the details of this week's eliminated couple were leaked online ahead of the results show.

It's the second week this has happened - but leaked results are nothing new for the BBC show.

Saturday's Strictly show is live, but Sunday's programme - including dance-off and judge's vote, is filmed in advance straight after Saturday's show.

Because results aren't revealed until the Sunday show, fans often hear them through leaks online.

Last week's result was also leaked ahead of Sunday when EastEnders star Nina Wadia, and partner Neil Jones, failed to win the judges over.

What are Strictly fans saying?

Katie and Gorka were the second couple to be eliminated from the show.

After the news was leaked that this week's couple leaving Strictly were Coronation Street actor Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez many fans expressed their anger online, with some calling for the pre-recorded Sunday shows to be stopped.

One fan said: "We all know on a Sat night as it's leaked every week."

"I don't know why they bother pretending that they hold the results show on a Sunday, we already know who has left before it airs. Just seems pointless," wrote another.

The BBC show's bosses are yet to comment on the issue.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 7pm.