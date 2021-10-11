Pink is UK's most played female artist of 21st Century according to PPL

Getty Images Pop star Pink was ranked the most played female artist of the 21st Century

Which female artist do you listen to the most?

Data has revealed the most played female artists of the 21st Century and can you guess who it it? Perhaps Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Little Mix?

The results found that Pink was the most played female artist this decade.

Music licensing company PPL got the results by studying music usage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels.

Well we want to know who you listen to the most. Head to the vote below to take part and let us know the comments who is your favourite.

Pop star Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has been played more than Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift and Little Mix according to the figures.

Madonna, an iconic American singer sometimes called the Queen of Pop, came second whilst Katy Perry was third.

But we want to know who do you listen to the most? Take part in our vote below.

The most played female artists of the 21st century in the UK: Pink Madonna Katy Perry Rihanna Lady Gaga Adele Beyoncé Kylie Minogue Little Mix Whitney Houston Taylor Swift Sugababes Kelly Clarkson Dua Lipa Ellie Goulding Christina Aguilera Diana Ross Jess Glynne Rita Ora Ariana Grande

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Head to the comments to let us know your thoughts on which music artists you play the most and who you thought was missing from the list.