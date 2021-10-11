Lego: Toymaker to remove 'harmful gender stereotypes'

Getty Images A huge survey was conducted which showed some people still have negative attitudes towards boys and girls playing with certain toys.

Lego say they will remove any hints of gender stereotypes from their products.

It comes after new research has found children may still be experiencing harmful attitudes if they want to play with certain toys.

The research, that has been published in The Guardian newspaper, showed that while girls are becoming more confident playing with a wide range of toys, boys were still facing negative attitudes if they engage with what could be described as a "girls toy".

Gender stereotypes are when something is assumed to be only suitable for either a boy or a girl.

We want to know what you think on this topic, so take part in our vote below and don't forget to leave us a comment with your thoughts!

What do you think?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Boys missing out on essential "nurturing skills"

Getty Images Both boys and girls playing with dolls or soft animals can have a positive impact on their future, including what jobs they do as adults

Madeline Di Nonno, the chief executive of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, who conducted the research, said parents were also worried that their sons will be teased more than their daughters for playing with toys associated with the other gender.

Lego, the world's largest toymaker, spoke to almost 7,000 parents and children aged six to 14 from all around the world - including China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Russia, UK and the US.

The results of the survey showed that 71% of boys feared they would be made fun of if they played with what might be described as "girls' toys".

Professor Gina Rippon, a neurobiologist said there is still not equality in toy production and marketing.

"We encourage girls to play with 'boys' stuff' but not the other way around," she said.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What kids think about sexism in adverts

"If girls aren't playing with Lego or other construction toys, they aren't developing skills that will help them in later life. And if dolls are being pushed on girls but not boys, then boys are missing out on nurturing skills."

These essential skills can help people become more caring and can prepare them for becoming parents or looking after people.

What is sexism? Sexism is where people judge or have expectations of others based on their gender. Often it is the idea that one gender is better than the other gender at particular things. "Boys are better than girls at sport" is an example of sexist statement.

What have Lego said?

Lego's Julia Goldin, the chief product and marketing officer, said they were "working hard to make Lego more inclusive" and that the packaging no longer says "for girls" or "for boys" on it.

"Traditionally, Lego has been accessed by more boys, but products like Lego Dots or Lego City Wildlife Rescue Camp have been specifically designed to appeal to boys and girls," she added.

What about other toymakers and shops?

Hasbro Mr Potato Head first went on sale in 1952 with Mrs Potato Head, along with traditional feminised accessories, launching the following year

Hasbro who make Mr and Mrs Potato Head toys, which featured in the Toy Story films, introduced a gender neutral version of the product, with assorted accessories for children to make their own version of the figure.

Mattel also introduced a gender neutral doll to their range in order to reflect all children and their choices.

Toy shop Hamleys no longer labels toys as "for girls" or "for boys" too, in the hope the harmful stereotypes are not introduced within their stores.

What do you think about gender neutral toys? Don't forget to take part in our vote and leave a comment below to tell us what you think!