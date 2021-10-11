To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Black History Month: How diverse are the books in your school library?

How many of your favourite books have a lead character of colour?

A study by the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education found that just 5% of children's books published in 2019 had a main character who is a person of colour, up from 1% in 2015.

In fact, an animal was eight times more likely to be the lead character in a children's book than a character of colour.

We want to know how diverse are the books in your school library - so take part in our vote and tell us what you think in the comments.

One charity called Mandela8, named after former civil rights activist and South African leader Nelson Mandela, is hoping to change this.

They are giving out hundreds of books with diverse lead characters to help improve representation in school libraries in Liverpool.

Getty Images

The books given to the children have diverse characters and some are written by black authors.

Naz spoke to the children who were pleased with these new stories. They said they feel part of the book more and seeing characters with different coloured skin makes them happy.

Many people have spoken out recently about how there aren't enough diverse characters in books but we want to know what you think about the issue - so take part in our vote below and leave us a comment to tell us what you think.

