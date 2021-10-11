play
Last updated at 11:37
image

Photo gallery: MontPhoto International Nature Photography Competition

Take a look at these pics taken of our wonderful natural world. These photos are the winners and runners up from the MontPhoto International Nature Photography competition - they include a hunting leopard, thirsty fox and a hungry puffin.
This beautiful image of elephants in the sunlight was taken in Guangzhou City, China, by a young photographer called Yizhi. It was awarded a special prize for the young photography category - which is for people aged 15 to 17 years old.
elephants/MontPhotoYizhi Hu
Nice catch! That's the title of this second place winner in the 'Other Animals' category. It shows a peckish chameleon looking for insects in Madagascar.
chameleonChristian Ziegler/MontPhoto
Winner of the 'Birds' category was Bret Charman with this picture named 'A Beakful'. It shows a hungry puffin with a mouthful of fish on Skomer Island, Wales.
How cool is this picture of a fox drinking water from a pool! Photographer Milan Radisics from Hungary won first place in the 'Nature From Home' category, which was created because of the pandemic.
fox drinking waterMilan Radisics/MontPhoto
This incredible photo of a leopard was taken by UK photographer Will Burrard-Lucas and was the overall winner of this year's MontPhoto awards. The image is called Ghost and shows a leopard hunting at night.
leopardWill Burrard-Lucas/MontPhoto
The 'Underwater World' category winner went to Xavier Salvador Costa, with this image titled 'Bajo la Luna', which translates from Spanish to 'Under the Moon'.
The 'Underwater World' category the winner went to Xavier Salvador Costa, with this image titled bajo la luna, which translates from Spanish to under the moon.Xavier Salvador Costa/MontPhoto

