Photo gallery: MontPhoto International Nature Photography Competition
Take a look at these pics taken of our wonderful natural world. These photos are the winners and runners up from the MontPhoto International Nature Photography competition - they include a hunting leopard, thirsty fox and a hungry puffin.
This beautiful image of elephants in the sunlight was taken in Guangzhou City, China, by a young photographer called Yizhi. It was awarded a special prize for the young photography category - which is for people aged 15 to 17 years old.
Yizhi Hu
Nice catch! That's the title of this second place winner in the 'Other Animals' category. It shows a peckish chameleon looking for insects in Madagascar.
Christian Ziegler/MontPhoto
Winner of the 'Birds' category was Bret Charman with this picture named 'A Beakful'. It shows a hungry puffin with a mouthful of fish on Skomer Island, Wales.
Bret Charman/MontPhoto
How cool is this picture of a fox drinking water from a pool! Photographer Milan Radisics from Hungary won first place in the 'Nature From Home' category, which was created because of the pandemic.
Milan Radisics/MontPhoto
This incredible photo of a leopard was taken by UK photographer Will Burrard-Lucas and was the overall winner of this year's MontPhoto awards. The image is called Ghost and shows a leopard hunting at night.
Will Burrard-Lucas/MontPhoto
The 'Underwater World' category winner went to Xavier Salvador Costa, with this image titled 'Bajo la Luna', which translates from Spanish to 'Under the Moon'.